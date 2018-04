Cuttack: In a shocking incident, a minor girl was rescued in an unconscious state from the verandah of a school at Salepur in the district here yesterday evening.

The six-year-old girl was rushed to Salepur Community Health Centre (CHC) and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital after her condition deteriorated. She is battling for life at the hospital.

The family members alleged that the girl was raped and the accused tried to kill her as blood was oozing out of her mouth.