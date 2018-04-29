Headlines

Minor girl raped in Odisha for rejecting love proposal

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
girl raped

Balasore: A minor girl was allegedly raped by a youth in Balasore district after she rejected his love proposal. The incident came to light after the parents of the victim lodged a complaint at Soro police station on Saturday.

According to reports, the youth identified as Anup Behera of Simulia area in the district had proposed the minor girl, but she rejected.

Frustrated over the rejection, the youth on April 27 allegedly raped the girl after abducting her and fled the spot. Meanwhile, police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused.

“We have registered a case basing on the complaint filed by the girl’s mother. The accused is absconding and efforts are on to nab him,” said Inspector-In-Charge of Soro police station, Dilip Das.

