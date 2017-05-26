State at Large

Minor girl killed in bizarre mishap in Jajpur

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
minor girl

Jajpur: In a shocking incident, a minor girl has been killed in a freak accident after a four-wheeler started by a four-year-old child hit her at Ashokjhar village under Korei police limits in Jajpur district on Thursday.

Mina Dhir (14), daughter of Gaurang Dhir, died on the spot when a Bolero ran over her. The mishap occurred when four-year-old son of Ramachandra Hembrum playfully started the vehicle while his father was cleaning the vehicle, IIC Chinmayee Sahoo of Korei Police Station said.

“The girl’s body has been recovered and sent it for postmortem to the local hospital here. An unnatural death case has been registered and a probe into the matter is on”, added the police official.

Related Items:, , , ,
Comments

Most Popular

sex sex
2.8K
Twin City

Sex trade: Twin City police seals 7 buildings including hotels, parlours, private houses
Minaketan Minaketan
2.6K
Entertainment

Gov gives up Rs 1 lakh cheque to Kanchanbala, wife of Odia actor Minaketan Das
sex racket sex racket
1.7K
Latest News Update

Sex racket busted in Jaipur, 10 people held
SOA SOA
1.5K
Headlines

Fake campus placement in SOA, students return empty-handed
observers observers
1.4K
Headlines

BJD appoints senior leaders as party observers for 18 districts
To Top