Minor girl killed in bizarre mishap in Jajpur

Jajpur: In a shocking incident, a minor girl has been killed in a freak accident after a four-wheeler started by a four-year-old child hit her at Ashokjhar village under Korei police limits in Jajpur district on Thursday.

Mina Dhir (14), daughter of Gaurang Dhir, died on the spot when a Bolero ran over her. The mishap occurred when four-year-old son of Ramachandra Hembrum playfully started the vehicle while his father was cleaning the vehicle, IIC Chinmayee Sahoo of Korei Police Station said.

“The girl’s body has been recovered and sent it for postmortem to the local hospital here. An unnatural death case has been registered and a probe into the matter is on”, added the police official.