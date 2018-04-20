Minor girl kidnapped, raped by distant relative in Odisha

Bhawanipatna: A Class-VI girl student was allegedly kidnapped and raped for two days by her relative in Odisha. The shameful incident took place in Thuamul Rampur area of Kalahandi district on April 17.

Police have arrested the accused, identified as Munna Naik (30), after the victim’s family lodged a complaint in this regard last night.

As per the complaint, on the fateful day, the 14-year-old girl minor girl was returning back home attending family function at his uncle’s house in Dumerapadar village.

She was abducted by Naik a distant relative (brother in law) of hers from Dumerpadar village kidnapped her around 8 pm and took to his house.

He kept the girl for two days and allegedly raped her. The victim was released last evening.

The family members lodged a complaint with police after she narrated the ordeal before them.

The victim and the accused have been sent to the district headquarters hospital for medical examination today.

A case has been registered in this connection at Thuamul Rampur police station under Sections 342, 363, 376 (2) (i) and POCSO Act. Investigation into the incident is underway, police sources said.

“A case has been registered at the Thuamul Rampur police station. Investigation into the case is on and the medical test of the girl will be conducted today,” informed Bhawanipatna SDPO.