Minor girl gang raped in Phulbani, 4 including juvenile held

Phulbani: Even though the state has been witnessing sharp rise in sexual assault cases against minor girls, another incident of a minor girl being raped reported from Kandhamal district today continues the public outcry in Odisha.

Four persons including a juvenile have been arrested in this connection.

Reportedly, on May 12, a minor girl was allegedly misbehaved by her friend one Kishan Sahani and later she was gang raped by three persons indentified as Jitu Digal, Badal Digal and a minor boy of Gudari village near Gudari airstrip in Phulbani.

Police said that when the girl was waiting for bus to return home after watching a melody show, the accused arrived there in an auto-rickshaw and offered her lift. Later, the accused took her near Gudari airstrip and raped her taking turns.

Meanwhile, police has started an investigation into the incident.