Minor girl gang raped in Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj: Sexual assault against minors continues in the state as a minor girl was allegedly gang raped at Thakurmunda in Mayurbhanj district last night.

As per reports, a minor girl had gone to Uda Jatra (local fair) held at Thakurmunda on Wednesday evening. Some miscreants forcefully took the girl to a isolated place and they gang raped her until she lost her consciousness.

Some people found the girl in an unconscious state and informed police about the matter. She was admitted to Karanjia Hospital in a critical condition.

When the matter came to fore, irate locals staged a road blockade by burning tyres and demanded arrest of the accused. They also demanded transfer of Thakurmunda police station Inspector-in-Charge.