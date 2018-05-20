Minor girl found abandoned in Bhadrak

Bhadrak: A minor girl, who had been missing since Friday, was found abandoned at an isolated place near her residence at Gadapada village under Tihidi police limits in Bhadrak district last night.

According to reports, the girl was found abandoned in a secluded place near her house with her hands and legs tied. She was rescued by her family members and admitted to Tihidi community health centre in a critical condition.

Initially, police had registered a missing case basing on the complaint lodged by the girl’s family and an investigation was initiated in this connection

Though the exact reason behind the girl’s dissapearance is yet to be known, it is suspected that she was abducted by someone and later dumped near her house.

Tension ran high in the village after the girl’s family members roughed up a youth for his alleged involvement in the case.

Meanwhile, police detained one suspect and interrogation is on.