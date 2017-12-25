Headlines

Minor girl falls into borewell in Angul, rescue operation underway

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
baby girl rescued

Angul: A two-year-old girl has fallen into an open borewell at Gulasar village under Handapa police limits in Angul district. Rescue operations are underway.

The baby has been identified as Radha Sahu, the daughter of a farmer Santosh Sahu. The incident took place at around 9 am this morning when the baby girl was in farmland with her parents.

The girl fell into the borewell while she was playing near it.

Villagers initially tried to rescue her but in vain. Later, they informed the incident to the nearest fire station.

Meanwhile, the district administration has started a rescue operation with the help of local police and fire personnel and assistance from Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) has been sought, informed a source.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

T20 T20
1.7K
Headlines

IND vs SL, 1st T20I: India bowl out Lanka for 87, register biggest T20I win
Odisha Odisha
1.2K
Headlines

Odisha effects major administrative reshuffle, 17 IAS officers transferred
Damodar Rout Damodar Rout
904
Headlines

Naveen dismisses Damodar Rout from Council of Ministers over beggar remark

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top