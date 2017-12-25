Minor girl falls into borewell in Angul, rescue operation underway

Angul: A two-year-old girl has fallen into an open borewell at Gulasar village under Handapa police limits in Angul district. Rescue operations are underway.

The baby has been identified as Radha Sahu, the daughter of a farmer Santosh Sahu. The incident took place at around 9 am this morning when the baby girl was in farmland with her parents.

The girl fell into the borewell while she was playing near it.

Villagers initially tried to rescue her but in vain. Later, they informed the incident to the nearest fire station.

Meanwhile, the district administration has started a rescue operation with the help of local police and fire personnel and assistance from Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) has been sought, informed a source.