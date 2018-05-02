Headlines

Minor girl ends life after intimate video goes viral

Pragativadi News Service
Nabarangpur: A minor girl today committed suicide under Jharigan police limits in Nabarangpur district after a video of her intimate moments with a youth was made viral on social media.

The body of the girl was found hanging from a tree in a forest near Mundagaon village in the district.

While a complaint was filed at the police station by the victim’s family members, the accused is still at large, said sources.

As per the complaint, the girl was raped by one Jagannath Goud after she refused advances made by the accused. Goud shot the whole incident and made it viral. Following the video clip featuring their intimate moments was leaked on social media, the girl took the extreme step out of shame.

