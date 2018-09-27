Minor girl charred to death, father hurt in fire mishap

Bhadrak: A minor girl was charred to death and her father sustained grievous burnt injuries at their home in Haripur village of Bhadrak district Thursday. The deceased and the injured have been identified as Puja Jena and her father Ranjan Jena respectively.

According to sources, the mishap took place when the victim was busy cooking in the kitchen and her clothes caught fire. The fire engulfed her in a matter of minutes following which she died on the spot.

In a failed attempt to save his daughter, Ranjan sustained burnt injuries and was rushed to nearby hospital where his health condition is stated to be critical.