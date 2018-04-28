Minor Girl allegedly raped by 5 men in Himachal Pradesh

Dharamshala: In yet another rape incident of minor, a 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by five men in a forest near Palampur, a police official said.

Reportedly, The accused attacked the victim and her male friend while they were returning home after visiting Garh Mata temple on Thursday, said the Senior Superintendent of Police of Kangra.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code or IPC against the five men, he said.