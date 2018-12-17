Minor girl abducted, gang-raped in Odisha’s Ganjam; 3 held

Berhampur: Golanthara police in Ganjam district arrested three persons on Monday for allegedly abducting and gang-raping a minor girl at Dumudumi ODRP Colony here on December 15.

The accused were identified as Kanhu Patra, Sudarshan Nayak, Tophan Nayak of the same locality.

The accused were arrested after a case was registered against them with Golanthara police on Saturday.

According to sources, the minor girl, belonging to Dalit community, was going to a grocery shop on December 15 when the three accused abducted her. They took her to an isolated place where they took turns to rape her.

The police forwarded the accused trio to the court and conducted the medical examination of the victim.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, the police said.