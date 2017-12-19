Crime

Minor ‘Divyang’ girl brutally attacked in Odisha

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Divyang girl

Berhampur: In a shocking incident, miscreants allegedly tried to kill a visually challenged minor girl by slitting throat at Puhundi village under Jarada police limits here in Ganjam district in the wee hours of today.

The victim, identified as a 16-year-old minor girl, studying in class VII at a local blind school, has been admitted to the MKCG hospital here this morning in a critical condition.

Jarada Police has begun investigation into the matter. Meanwhile, Gangam SP Ashish Kumar Singh also reached the hospital to look into the matter.

“We will investigate the case in all angles. As of now, our prime focus is to avail her treatment. Then after, we will record her statement and expedite our investigation,” said a police official.

