Headlines

Minor bureaucratic reshuffle: Vipin Saxena new Principal Resident Commissioner

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government today effected a minor bureaucratic reshuffle following which three Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers were transferred and got new job assignments.

IAS officer Vipin Kumar Saxena has been appointed as Principal Resident Commissioner.

While OSD, Higher Education Department Vinod Kumar was appointed as OSD, MSME Department, Additional Secretary to MSME Department Madha Chandra Bariha has been appointed as Director of SC & ST Development and Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare Department.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

mobile phone explodes mobile phone explodes
1.3K
Headlines

Odisha boy injured after mobile phone explodes
Usasi Misra Usasi Misra
1.1K
Headlines

Usasi Misra meets DGP, urges to take action against culprits in Derang assault case
Odisha Odisha
1.1K
Headlines

Phase-I of Public Bi-cycle Sharing system to take shape in a 40-km route
To Top