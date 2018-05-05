Minor bureaucratic reshuffle: Vipin Saxena new Principal Resident Commissioner

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government today effected a minor bureaucratic reshuffle following which three Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers were transferred and got new job assignments.

IAS officer Vipin Kumar Saxena has been appointed as Principal Resident Commissioner.

While OSD, Higher Education Department Vinod Kumar was appointed as OSD, MSME Department, Additional Secretary to MSME Department Madha Chandra Bariha has been appointed as Director of SC & ST Development and Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare Department.