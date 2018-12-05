Minor boys named in FIR for UP cow slaughter

Minor boys named in FIR
Bulandshahr: A report said two minors aged 11 and 12, are among seven named in the FIR for cow slaughter.

The two minors who have been named in the FIR are Anas and Sajid.

While Anas is 11-year-old, Sajid is said to be 12 years of age. The FIR was registered by Yogesh Raj, who is the main accused in the mob violence and is currently on the run, police sources said.

Reports said the complaint was filed on the basis of a statement by Yogesh Raj, who is the district head of Bajrang Dal.

He is named as the main accused in a separate FIR over the killing of police officer inspector Subodh Kumar Singh.

A  violent mob went on a rampage over rumours of alleged cow slaughter and clashed with police in Bulandshahr, resulting in the death of a local police inspector and a youth.

