Minor boy thrashed over theft suspicion in Balasore

Balasore: A minor boy was thrashed over theft suspicion by an irate mob at Jaleswar station bazar in Balasore district on Sunday, sources said.

The locals caught hold of the minor boy and tied him to a nearby pole. He was beaten mercilessly as he failed to provide satisfactory answers to the mob’s questions, said a source.

On being alerted, police reached the spot and rescued the minor boy. While the boy is in police custody, efforts are on to trace the people involved in thrashing the minor boy, the source added.