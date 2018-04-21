Minor boy goes missing in Hansua river after croc attack, feared dead

Kendrapara: In a fresh incident of man-animal conflict, a 14-year-old boy went missing after a crocodile attacked and dragged him into the Hansua river in the district today.

The victim has been identified as Srikant Sethi, son of Bichitra Sethi of Diapari village under Rajnagar police limits.

According to reports, the victim visited the river bank at around 10 am this morning to take bath when a reptile attacked the minor boy and dragged him into the water.

On being informed Rajnagar fire and forest personnel rushed to the spot and immediately launched a rescue operation in the river.

While the boy remains untraceable so far, locals accused forest department’s apathy for the incident. They alleged that despite of repeated requests to set up protection walls near bathing ghats in the river, the forest department did not pay any heed to their demands.