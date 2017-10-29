PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Headlines

Minor boy dies after being hit by car in UP minister’s cavalcade

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
boy

Lucknow: A senior Uttar Pradesh minister’s convoy allegedly ran over a five-year-old boy on Saturday night in Gonda district. The boy died on the spot.

He was allegedly hit by a car which was part of the convoy minister Om Prakash Rajbhar. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced a relief of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of the deceased and asked the office of the director general of police to submit a detailed report on the incident.

According to reports, Shiva Goswami, accompanied by his mother and grandmother, was reportedly playing by the side of a road that connects Colonelganj and Paraspur in the eastern Uttar Pradesh district when he was hit by one of the cars of the minister.

Angry locals reportedly set fire at several places in the area.

Om Prakash Rajbhar heads the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, an ally of the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh and a minister in Yogi Adityanath’s cabinet.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Jaga-Kalia Jaga-Kalia
2.0K
Headlines

Phase II surgery of conjoined twins Jaga-Kalia begins at Delhi AIIMS
Jaga-Kalia Jaga-Kalia
1.4K
Headlines

At last Jaga-Kalia separated successfully; CM greets the surgical team of medicos
Bharat Mala Yojana Bharat Mala Yojana
988
Headlines

Two ring roads in Odisha under Bharat Mala Yojana soon

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top