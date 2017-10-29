Minor boy dies after being hit by car in UP minister’s cavalcade

Lucknow: A senior Uttar Pradesh minister’s convoy allegedly ran over a five-year-old boy on Saturday night in Gonda district. The boy died on the spot.

He was allegedly hit by a car which was part of the convoy minister Om Prakash Rajbhar. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced a relief of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of the deceased and asked the office of the director general of police to submit a detailed report on the incident.

According to reports, Shiva Goswami, accompanied by his mother and grandmother, was reportedly playing by the side of a road that connects Colonelganj and Paraspur in the eastern Uttar Pradesh district when he was hit by one of the cars of the minister.

Angry locals reportedly set fire at several places in the area.

Om Prakash Rajbhar heads the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, an ally of the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh and a minister in Yogi Adityanath’s cabinet.