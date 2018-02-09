Ministry of Railways to take reformative measures to promote heritage preservation

New Delhi: The Ministry of Railways has identified several reformative measures to promote heritage preservation.
To give focused attention to preserve Indian Railways’ century-old rich heritage, the Railway Board recently organized a day-long event of heritage officers of Zonal Railways and Production Units.
Chairman, Railway Board Ashwani Lohani presided over the meeting.
On lines of reviving Fairy Queen Steam Locomotive and setting up of Rewari Steam Centre, the Board is now gearing up to launch a special drive to identify various heritage items/artefacts that are currently lying unnoticed at different locations.
The Board plans to ensure proper preservation and display of such heritage items; open a logbook of all major events, both at Zonal Railways as well as at National Rail Museum to record the timelines of Railways history.
The heritage preservation efforts would include facilitating the revival of Steam Locomotives and run regular time-tabled trains on Steam Traction. Upkeep of Hill railways and bringing them to World Standard etc. will also be high on the agenda.
The objective of the session was to create more awareness about the technology and preservation processes of different domains of Heritage of Indian Railways.