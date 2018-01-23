Ministry of railways sets zero scrap balance target for all zonal railways

New Delhi: Ministry of Railways has directed all Zonal Railway & Production units to achieve Zero scrap balance by end of March 2018.
General Managers of all the Zonal Railways/PUs have been advised to regularly monitor this activity and to intensify supervision at senior officers’ level so as to promptly identify scrap and offer it for e-auction.
With the concerted efforts by all the Railways, total scrap sales till December 2017 of the current financial year has reached to Rs 1837 crores which is 22% higher than the corresponding sales of Rs 1503 crores up to December 2016 of the year 2016-17.