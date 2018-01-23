Latest News Update

Ministry of railways sets zero scrap balance target for all zonal railways

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
scrap balance

New Delhi: Ministry of Railways has directed all Zonal Railway & Production units to achieve Zero scrap balance by end of March 2018.

General Managers of all the Zonal Railways/PUs have been advised to regularly monitor this activity and to intensify supervision at senior officers’ level so as to promptly identify scrap and offer it for e-auction.

With the concerted efforts by all the Railways, total scrap sales till December 2017 of the current financial year has reached to Rs 1837 crores which is 22% higher than the corresponding sales of Rs 1503 crores up to December 2016 of the year 2016-17.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Naveen Patnaik Naveen Patnaik
1.0K
Headlines

A plot behind CM Naveen’s ill health rumour
Jatra Jatra
839
Entertainment

No more Jatra shows in Odisha from July
Sanatan Mahakud Sanatan Mahakud
740
Headlines

Police freeze Rs 165 crore in five bank accounts of MLA Sanatan Mahakud
To Top