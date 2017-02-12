Ministry of Home Affairs website hacked

New Delhi: Days after Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) revealed that about 700 websites have been illegally manipulated by hackers, on Sunday MHA website was hacked.

As soon as the hacking was detected, the MHA website was immediately blocked by the National Informatics Centre. Computer emergency response teams are looking into the incident sources said.

Notably, in January, suspected Pakistan affiliated operatives had hacked the official website of the elite National Security Guard (NSG) and defaced it with a profanity-laden message against the Prime Minister and anti-India content.