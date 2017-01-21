Ministers to miss Republic Day in Mao areas

Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of Republic Day, 19 districts will feature ministers during the flag hoisting and salute ceremony whereas collectors will accept the salute in 10 districts. In fact, ministers will miss the event in Malkangiri, Koraput and other Maoist afflicted areas.

Governor SC Jamir will be present at the flag hoisting and parade in Bhubaneswar while Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will be the chief guest at the Cuttack parade. The districts that ministers will skip during Republic Day include: Bargarh, Boudh, Kendrapada, Jharsuguda, Bolangir, Gajapati, Koraput, Malkangiri, Sundergarh and Ganjam. The RDCs will be the chief guests at Berhampur and Sundergarh functions while collectors will be the chief guests at Rourkela and Chhatrapur.

The following ministers will be attending the flag hoisting ceremony at various districts:

Pradip Kumar Amat- Nayagargh

Damodar Rout- Puri

Debi Prasad Mishra- Angul

Pradeep Maharathi- Jagatsinghpur

Bikram Keshari Arukh – Khurda

Usha Devi – Balasore

Lalbihari Himrika-Sonepur

Jogendra Behera- Sambalpur

Badri Narayan Patra – Jajpur

Pushpendra Singhdeo – Nuapada

Prafulla Mallick – Mayurbhanj

Ramesh Majhi – Kalahandi

Arun Kumar Sahu- Bhadrak

Sanjay Das Burma – Rayagada

Sudam Marndi – Keonjhar

Ashok Kumar Panda – Dhenkanal

Pranab Prakash Das – Nabarangpur

Pradip Panigrahi – Kandhamal

Snehangini Chhuria – Deogarh