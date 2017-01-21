Ministers to miss Republic Day in Mao areas

Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of Republic Day, 19 districts will feature ministers during the flag hoisting and salute ceremony whereas collectors will accept the salute in 10 districts. In fact, ministers will miss the event in Malkangiri, Koraput and other Maoist afflicted areas.
Governor SC Jamir will be present at the flag hoisting and parade in Bhubaneswar while Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will be the chief guest at the Cuttack parade. The districts that ministers will skip during Republic Day include: Bargarh, Boudh, Kendrapada, Jharsuguda, Bolangir, Gajapati, Koraput, Malkangiri, Sundergarh and Ganjam. The RDCs will be the chief guests at Berhampur and Sundergarh functions while collectors will be the chief guests at Rourkela and Chhatrapur.
The following ministers will be attending the flag hoisting ceremony at various districts:
Pradip Kumar Amat- Nayagargh
Damodar Rout- Puri
Debi Prasad Mishra- Angul
Pradeep Maharathi- Jagatsinghpur
Bikram Keshari Arukh – Khurda
Usha Devi – Balasore
Lalbihari Himrika-Sonepur
Jogendra Behera- Sambalpur
Badri Narayan Patra – Jajpur
Pushpendra Singhdeo – Nuapada
Prafulla Mallick – Mayurbhanj
Ramesh Majhi – Kalahandi
Arun Kumar Sahu- Bhadrak
Sanjay Das Burma – Rayagada
Sudam Marndi – Keonjhar
Ashok Kumar Panda – Dhenkanal
Pranab Prakash Das – Nabarangpur
Pradip Panigrahi – Kandhamal
Snehangini Chhuria – Deogarh