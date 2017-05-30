Ministerial panel fails to reach consensus over bill for sharecroppers

Bhubaneswar: The State Government’s inter-ministerial panel failed to take a decision on whether to enact a new bill or amend the existing Odisha Land Reforms Act for safeguarding the interests of sharecroppers due to lack of consensus among the members of the Committee constituted to deliberate on the issue.

The Committee headed by Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Maheswar Mohanty has decided to meet again on June 1 to take a final call on the issue, which has been referred to the Law Department for its recommendation as the members failed to reach a consensus on the matter.

The major difference among the members was how to distribute the produce between sharecroppers and owners of the agricultural land. The members could not decide whether the produce should be kept at the traditional one-third and two-third proportion for the land owner and share croppers respectively as per the existing practice or be fixed at the ratio of 40:60.

Agriculture minister Damodar Rout said: “There are many contentious issues which need an elaborate deliberation. We will sit again on June 1 to discuss the issue.”