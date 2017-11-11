Headlines

Minister Usha Devi’s handbag containing 25k cash stolen from Puri-Durg Express

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Usha Devi's handbag

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Planning and Convergence, Skill Development & Technical Education Minister Usha Devi’s handbag containing Rs 25,000 cash, a mobile phone and other valuables was stolen from Puri-Durg Intercity Express.

Reportedly, Usha Devi had boarded the train from Bhubaneswar and was on her way to Kantabanji yesterday.

The Minister has filed a complaint with Titlagarh Government Railway Police (GRP). An investigation into the matter is on,” Titlagarh GRP inspector-in-charge Mohan Nayak said.

Police suspect the theft might have occurred between Rairakhol and Angul railway stations.

 

