UP Minister Swati Singh innagurates beer bar; CM Yogi Adityanath seeks report

Lucknow: In photos that have gone viral on social media, an Uttar Pradesh Minister, Swati Singh, appears to be inaugurating a beer bar, in the presence of senior officials.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday sought an explanation from state (independent charge) Swati Singh regarding this.

The “Be the Beer” bar opened on May 20 in Lucknow. Singh, the Minister in charge of Women’s Welfare, Family and Child Welfare in the UP government, is seen cutting the ribbon and posing with what appears to be the menu card.

An Indian Police Service (IPS) couple – Unnao Superintendent of Police Neha Pandey and her husband Gaurav Singh, a Rae Bareli police officer – were also present. They have also been asked for an explanation, sources said.