Minister Surya Narayan Patro’s picture peeing in open goes viral

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Surjya Narayan Patro is making the headlines for a wrong reason as a photo of him urinating in the open has gone viral.

The pictures of BJD vice president Patro, peeing under the open sky have gone viral on social media platforms.

A similar incident had also been in the news as Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh doing a similar act being flanked by security guards earlier in July last.

Twitter users have reacted variedly to Patro’s conduct. While some lambasted the Minister, some made fun of it.

Even as the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan launched since 2014 aims at making India open defecation-free by building toilets and make people aware to use toilets, the mission is still a failure as there aren’t sufficient public toilets leaving people with no chance but to relieve themselves in the open.