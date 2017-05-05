Minister reshuffle: Speaker resigns; Ministers meet Naveen

Bhubaneswar: The speculations on minister reshuffle seem to be coming to an end soon as Speaker Niranjan Pujari resigned from the post of speaker and many ministers have met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

While Naveen had said today to be patient and wait about the reshuffle, Speaker Niranjan Pujari and deputy speaker Sanand Marndi reached the State Assembly where Niranjan handed over the resignation to the deputy speaker.

It is now speculated that Niranjan may join the cabinet. However, he said he has resigned to connect with people of his constituency and work there.

Meanwhile, at the state Secretariat, ministers Sanjay Das Burma, Pranab Das, Arun Sahu and others met Naveen.

While Naveen will be travelling to Delhi on Sunday, it now appears the reshuffle action will unfold before he leaves for Delhi.