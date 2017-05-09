Minister reshuffle: Leaders excluded expressed dissatisfaction

Bhubaneswar: The recent master stroke played by Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik during the process of minister reshuffle has created a room of dissatisfaction amongst the BJD (Biju Janata Dal) leaders. Some senior BJD legislators, who were eying to get berths in the Council of Ministers in the recent reshuffle, have openly expressed their dissatisfaction.

After being ignored of ministerial berths, well known BJD MLAs including Raseswari Panigrahi. Dibya Shankar Mishra, Debashish Nayak, Padmanav Behera, Pramila Mallick, Amar Prasad Satpathy and Managala Kishan have expressed their dissatisfaction over the reshuffle.

In the biggest ever reshuffle in the history of the ruling BJD, some regions of the state were completely over sighted. As many as 15 districts- including some backward districts like Kalahandi, Bolangir, Rayagada, Koraput, Mayurbhanj and Sundargarh have not been represented in the Cabinet.

Supporters of Sambalpur MLA Raseswari Panigrahi expressed that the people of Sambalpur are definitely disappointed for not getting a representative from their region.

Similarly Junagarh MLA Dibyashankar Mishra said that lack of a minister from Kalahandi would have an adverse impact on the development prospects of the district. He also said that Kalahandi needs representation because it is one of the most backward regions of the state. Not only Kalahandi, the whole of western Orissa needs more representation in the Council of Ministers.

Amid all these comments from the eminent BJD leaders, party spokesperson Pratap Keshari Deb has said that all these dissatisfaction would clearly be sorted out once the Chief Ministers returns from New Delhi. He said that the Chief Minister will discuss with all those ministers who have expressed their discontent on the issue.