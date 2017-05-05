Headlines

Minister reshuffle: Governor House ready for oath taking; CM says be patient

Bhubaneswar: The much anticipated reshuffle in the Naveen Patnaik cabinet is sure to happen. While the Governor House is ready for the oath taking ceremony, the Chief minister has asked to be patient and wait.

Naveen will be leaving for Delhi for the Home Minister’s meeting on tackling Maoists. When asked today if the reshuffle will be done after his return, Naveen gave one of his witty smiles and said, “You’ll know very shortly. Just be patient.”

As per sources, the process has already been initiated. Governor SC Jamir, who was on leave, will return on Saturday at 8.45 am and the Parliamentary Affairs department has been directed to be prepared. Hence the Governor House is ready for oath taking ceremony of new ministers. News is already doing rounds that Amar Satpathy will be the new speaker.

