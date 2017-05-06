Headlines

Minister reshuffle: 12 ministers to resign today

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Minister reshuffle: 12 ministers to resign today

Bhubaneswar: State will see master stroke of Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik today. After the speaker resigned on Friday, twelve more ministers would resign today. As such the lobby for survival has begun in the BJD Cabinet. Herewith, Pattnaik has asked all the ministers to meet him in the evening.

The much anticipated ministry reshuffled has become a reality with twelve ministers resigning. On Friday many ministers including Sanjay Das Burma, Arun Sahu and Pranab Das had met Pattnaik at the state secretariat. Now speculations are on, about lobby of ministers to get portfolios in the cabinet. While Pattnaik will be leaving for Delhi tomorrow to attend a high-level meeting with other Chief Ministers of Maoist-affected states called up by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on May 8.

It seems the minister reshuffle will be completed before he leaves for Delhi. Meanwhile, there has been an order from Naveen Niwas for all the ministers to be present in Bhubaneswar today.

It may be noted that CM would be leaving for Delhi at 6:45 pm tomorrow.

 

Related Items:, , , ,
Comments

Most Popular

Naveen Patnaik Naveen Patnaik
4.3K
Headlines

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu gave nod to a new railway line in Odisha within 3 mins
Arindam Arindam
3.1K
Entertainment

Arindam and Barsha in upcoming Odia movie “Romeo Juliet”
Satyajeet Jena Satyajeet Jena
2.8K
Entertainment

CM Naveen appeals to vote for Satyajeet Jena in SaReGaMaPa Li’l Champs
Himachal Himachal
2.3K
Latest News Update

Himachal IAS-IPS couple to adopt martyr Paramjit Singh’s daughter
Sarathi Baba granted bail by apex court Sarathi Baba granted bail by apex court
1.8K
Headlines

Sarathi Baba granted bail by apex court
To Top