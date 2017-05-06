Minister reshuffle: 12 ministers to resign today

Bhubaneswar: State will see master stroke of Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik today. After the speaker resigned on Friday, twelve more ministers would resign today. As such the lobby for survival has begun in the BJD Cabinet. Herewith, Pattnaik has asked all the ministers to meet him in the evening.

The much anticipated ministry reshuffled has become a reality with twelve ministers resigning. On Friday many ministers including Sanjay Das Burma, Arun Sahu and Pranab Das had met Pattnaik at the state secretariat. Now speculations are on, about lobby of ministers to get portfolios in the cabinet. While Pattnaik will be leaving for Delhi tomorrow to attend a high-level meeting with other Chief Ministers of Maoist-affected states called up by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on May 8.

It seems the minister reshuffle will be completed before he leaves for Delhi. Meanwhile, there has been an order from Naveen Niwas for all the ministers to be present in Bhubaneswar today.

It may be noted that CM would be leaving for Delhi at 6:45 pm tomorrow.