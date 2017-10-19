PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Minister appeals agitating Anganwadi workers to resume duty

Anganwadi workers

Bhubaneswar: The Women and Child Development Minister Prafulla Samal today appealed the agitating Anganwadi workers to put an end to their marathon strike and resume duty from October 23.

Chief Minister increased 50% of the monthly salary of the Anganwadi workers, Mini Anganwadi workers and Anganwadi helpers across the state following their month-long protest and many Anganwadi workers have extended their gratitude to the Chief Minister for the salary hike and resumed their respective duty said the minister.

However, a section of Anganwadi workers is still continuing the agitation. “I would like to appeal all of them to put an end to their ongoing protest and resume duty by Oct 23”, he added.

“If they continue the stir, the Government would engage SHGs as an alternative arrangement,” he warned.

