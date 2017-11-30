Headlines

Minimum qualification of sikshya sahayaks, junior clerks upgraded

Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government upgraded the minimum educational qualification of sikshya sahayaks in the State from matriculation to Plus-II.

The School and Mass Education Department today approved a proposal of the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) on upgrading the minimum qualification of sikshya sahayaks and upgraded it from matriculation to Plus II.

But, working sikshya sahayaks who have matriculation with CT qualification will not be affected by the fresh change, it mentioned.

Similarly, the General Administration (GA) Department upgraded the minimum qualification for appointment of junior clerks in district offices and offices subordinate thereto from Plus-II to Plus-III. A notification in this regard has been issued by the department.

