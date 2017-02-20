Mini truck overturns killing 3 including an infant

Sonepur: A mini truck skidded and overturned near Murshundi Yudhisthirpur killing three passengers including an infant. Also, 12 others have been severely injured in the accident.

The mini truck was carrying members of a marriage party that was returning to Kalapathar from Chandali after the wedding ceremony concluded. Near Murshundi Yudhisthirpur the driver lost balance of the vehicle and it turned turtle injuring the passengers overboard and killing two people and a baby.

The injured have been shifted to the nearest headquarter hospital here while police reached the spot and carried out rescue operation.