Mini Truck collided with roadways bus in Uttar Pradesh, 4 killed

Kannauj: At least four people, including two minors, were killed on Wednesday and 10 others injured when a mini truck in which they were travelling, collided with a roadways bus on the G T Road near Govardhani trisection, police said.

According to reports, four persons, travelling in the DCM mini truck, were killed when it collided with a Roadways bus of Kannauj depot, leaving 10 others injured, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Malti Devi (35), her son Vinay (6) and daughter Lali (4) and Jagdevi (65), police said, adding that the injured were admitted to a hospital.

The bus driver fled after the accident.