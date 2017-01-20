Mini Dalabehera murder case: Main accused nabbed

Parlakhemundi: Police on Thursday has arrested the prime accused in the death of woman Sarpanch candidate Mini Dalabehera, following which it was cleared that she was killed over a love affair.

Gajapati SP Sushil Panigrahi at a Press conference held at the Mohana police station has said that the accused has been identified as Sudhir Gamang (30) hailing from Ramachandrapur village under the R Udayagiri police limits in the district.

Sudhir has confessed before the police that he killed Mini after she started developing relationship with another person. He said that he had hit Mini’s head with an iron rod, and after she died, he poured kerosene and set the body on fire. Before this, he had taken out all gold and silver ornaments from her body. Later, he buried the ornaments and her mobile SIM in the yard of a rented house at Mahendragrh and went to Paralakhemundi.

The postmortem report of the deceased had revealed that there were multiple injuries on her body indicating that she was murdered while the burn injuries on the body suggested that she was set on fire after the murder.However, no evidence of rape was found during the autopsy.

Earlier, Mini had gone to Chandragiri along with her father Paul Dalabehera and mother Nalini Dalabehera on January 13. While her parents returned to their village, she had stayed back for some work. Later in the day, she visited Canara Bank at Chandragiri and met the bank manager over withdrawal of money for election expenditure. Although she was supposed to return to Baghamari the same day, she did not. Family members had lodged a missing complaint in the local police station. Later on January 16, Mini’s half-burnt body had been recovered from a forest near the Sagada hill.