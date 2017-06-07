Min Pradeep Maharathy suspends block officers for remaining absent in duty hours

Cuttack: Irked over absence of officials in Salepur block office during duty hours, State Panchayati Raj Minister Pradeep Maharathy on Tuesday suspended two officers and issued show cause notices to eight others.

Marathy paid a surprise visit to the Salepur block office in the district on Tuesday at around 8 am to examine its functioning. In view of the ongoing heat wave conditions in the state, the government offices are working in morning hours from 7 am to 1 pm. During the visit Maharathy found that apart from few clerks, majority of the officers were absent from the office. Even the Block Development officer (BDO), Assistant Block Development Officer (ABDO) and accounts officer were not present in the office.

Enacting strict action against the absentees, enraged Maharathy immediately suspended two officials including the ABDO Prasanna Kumar Mallick and accounts officer Bharati Priyadarshani Priyambada for dereliction of duty.

Besides, he issued show cause notices to eight officers including block development officer A Hussain, assistant executive engineer, assistant engineer, junior engineer asking to reply as why action should not be initiated against them for remaining absent in duty hours.