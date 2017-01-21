Milk Mantra expands its sourcing network

Bhubaneswar: After being accepted by more than 42000 farmers in Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Bargarh, Bolangir, Sambalpur, Sonpur and Puri districts in the state, the dairy major Milk Mantra has expanded its unique Ethical Milk Sourcing (EMS) network to Keonjhar district establishing a BMC (Bulk Milk Cooler) at Marsaghai.

As per sources, including Marsaghai, as of now the company has 29 BMCs in Odisha and in near future it has planned to set up 12 more BMCs of total capacity 50000 liter per day in existing and adjoining areas.

Sourcing Head of the Company Anil Burman has said initially the BMC is going to collect milk from farmers of Marsaghai, Kendrapara and Mahakalpada blocks and in later stage from the farmers of Indupur, Pattamundai, Patakura, Gardapur, Derabis blocks.

Apart from a transparent payment system Milk Mantra through its unique Ethical Milk Sourcing model has conducted 6734 Artificial Inseminations, 443 farmers training, 158 vet nary camps, 1260 vaccination and has facilitated 1317 farmer loans as part of extended services for profitable dairying.