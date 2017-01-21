Headlines

Milk Mantra expands its sourcing network

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Milk Mantra

Bhubaneswar: After being accepted by more than 42000 farmers in Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Bargarh, Bolangir, Sambalpur, Sonpur and Puri districts in the state, the dairy major Milk Mantra has expanded its unique Ethical Milk Sourcing (EMS) network to Keonjhar district establishing a BMC (Bulk Milk Cooler) at Marsaghai.

As per sources, including Marsaghai, as of now the company has 29 BMCs in Odisha and in near future it has planned to set up 12 more BMCs of total capacity 50000 liter per day in existing and adjoining areas.

Sourcing Head of the Company Anil Burman has said  initially the BMC is going to collect milk from farmers of Marsaghai, Kendrapara and Mahakalpada blocks and in later stage from the farmers of Indupur, Pattamundai, Patakura, Gardapur, Derabis blocks.

Apart from a transparent payment system Milk Mantra through its unique Ethical Milk Sourcing model has conducted 6734 Artificial Inseminations, 443 farmers training, 158 vet nary camps, 1260 vaccination and has facilitated 1317 farmer loans as part of extended services for profitable dairying.

Related Items:
Comments

Most Popular

Rachana-Siddhant Rachana-Siddhant
13.8K
Entertainment

Rachana to be seen soon with Siddhant again
Girl left home to meet Varun Dhawan Girl left home to meet Varun Dhawan
2.9K
Headlines

16- year old Odia girl left home to meet Varun Dhawan
Pan card design changed Pan card design changed
2.6K
Headlines

PAN card revives with a new design
Barabati Stadium Barabati Stadium
2.5K
Headlines

India-England ODI : Barabati braces up
bike bike
2.0K
State at Large

Bike borne constables collide with tree, die
To Top