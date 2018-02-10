Militants attack Sunjuwan army camp, 2 soldiers martyred, six others injured

Srinagar: Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists struck an army camp on the outskirts of Jammu early Saturday killing at least two soldiers and injuring six others, defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said.

Two terrorists have been killed so far, while two-three militants are still holed up.

“The operation is still on. Since terrorists are holed up inside the family quarters, we are moving very cautiously. The injured have been airlifted to military hospital in Satwari where they are being treated,” Anand had said earlier.

The two slain soldiers are from Jammu. The injured include some women and children. Chief minister Mehbooba Mufti visited the military hospital in Satwari to meet the injured.

By sunset, the army had lit up the facility with floodlights to flush out the terrorists. The Army said it has found a flag of ‘Mohammed Afzal Guru Brigade’ of Jaish from the slain terrorist.

The audacious attack began around 4.50am.

Col Anand said the firefight began when sentries noticed suspicious movement early morning.

“When challenged it was replied back with fire. The firing took place at that place only and then terrorists made entry into the family quarters in vicinity of the Khad (Nullah a dry wetland). They entered few houses. Now the attack has been contained and operation is still in progress.”

Officials said terrorists had stormed the station from rear.

Jammu and Kashmir had been on high alert for potential trouble given that February 9 was the death anniversary of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru while February 11 is the death anniversary of JKLF founder Maqbool Butt.

Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed responsibility of the attack.

The attack triggered a flurry of activities as the army rushed quick response teams and deployed commandos to neutralise the attackers.

It is learnt that Lance Naik Bahadur Singh, Major Abhijeet and Col Rohit Solanki, two women and a young girl, daughter of JCO Madan Lal Choudhary are injured in the attack.

The Sunjuwan military station had been attacked once earlier on June 28, 2003 when two Lashkar-e-Toiba suicide attackers stormed the camp killing 12 soldiers and injuring seven others.