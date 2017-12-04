Militants attack army convoy in south Kashmir, two soldiers injured

Srinagar: Two soldiers were injured on Monday when militants attacked an army patrol on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, a police officer said.
The militants fired at the patrol team in Qazigund area which has been cordoned off for searches, the officer said.
“(An) army convoy on its way to Srinagar fired at by terrorists near Qazigund area at 1240 hrs. One soldier on Road Opening Party (ROP) duty injured. Search operations are on,” an army spokesperson said.
“The search is still going on and we cannot confirm any militant deaths as yet. The place lies right on the highway so we had to divert the traffic,” said deputy inspector general of police, South Kashmir, SP Pani.
Director general of Jammu and Kashmir police SP Vaid told HT that the fire had come from a house near Qazigund and the area has been cordoned off. “An exchange of fire is on.”
According to sources, army convoys are easy targets for militants.