Milind Soman, trolled for dating 18-year-old Ankita Konwar, posts new selfie with girlfriend

Milind Soman

Mumbai: India’s best-known male supermodel from the 1990s, and contemporary fitness freak, Milind Soman, turned 52 on November 4.  He has been open about his relationships over the years, and nothing seemed to be different when he introduced the world to his new partner, Ankita Konwar, to the world via a post of social media.

All seemed to be going well with the couple and the world till Soman’s birthday on November 4. Soman’s fans from across the world conveyed their birthday wishes to him.

But matters took an ugly turn when the actor shared a “Thank You” note in response to all the wishes he had recieved. The note came with the photo of him and Konwar, while they were holidaying in Oslo.

Some reports suggest Konwar is 18-years-old, while some say she could be no older than 23. But photos on Instagram and Twitter show Soman to be head over heels in love with this girl who’s said to be an air hostess. There are also reports of the two planning to tie the knot.

“A relationship, it’s about both the people. And I don’t consider age at all for anything – whether its relationships, fitness or health or whatever,” said Soman earlier about the age gap between him and Konwar.

Milind was a heartthrob in 1990s when he started modelling and then acted in television serials and movies. His love for extreme sports, especially marathons across the world, made him win the title of Iron Man. Soman last acted in Saif Ali Khan-starrer Chef.

