Milind Soman ties the knot with Ankita Konwar

Pragativadi News Service
Milind Soman

Mumbai: Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar proved the saying ‘Age does not matter when you are in love.’

The 52-year-old actor has married his girlfriend Konwar in an intimate ceremony after being in a relationship. The couple has never shied away from expressing their love and now, the two have started off a new journey together. Milind and Ankita tied the knot in Alibaug, Mumbai, in the presence of their close friends and family members.

In the recent pictures shared by a close friend of the actor and his wife, we see Milind and Ankita decked up in an off-white dhoti kurta and saree, respectively. They have garlands around their necks and by the looks of it, the two had a traditional Maharashtrian wedding.

While they chose to stay aloof from the hustle-bustle of the city, their wedding didn’t fail to create waves on the internet.

