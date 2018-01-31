Mild tremors jolt Rajasthan

Jaipur: Rajasthan was rocked by an earthquake on Wednesday for around 10-12 seconds. There was no loss of life or property.
According to met department officials, the earthquake, measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale, was felt at 12.36 p.m.
People in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Alwar, Udaipur, Bharatpur and many other cities experienced the tremors and came out of their houses and offices.
According to information, the quake had struck the Hindu Kush mountains (near Afghanistan) which triggered tremors in Afghanistan, Pakistan, eastern Uzbekistan and several parts of India including its entire northern part.
The epicentre of the earthquake was some 35 km south of Jarm, in the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region.