Mike Tyson arrives in India to inaugurate Kumite 1 League

Mumbai: Former American boxing heavyweight champion Mike Tyson reached Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai in the wee hours of Friday to inaugurate the Kumite 1 League at the National Sports Club of India in Worli which will commence on Saturday.
It is the first global team Mixed Martial Arts league with India and United Arab Emirates (UAE) match.
Amid tight security accompanied by the Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s personal bodyguard Shera, Tyson was welcomed by his desi fans at the Airport. Salman Khan has loaned his personal bodyguard, Shera, to lead the security detail for boxer Mike Tyson’s visit.
Ahead of his arrival, Shera spoke about taking Salman’s permission before accepting the job. “I took his permission before taking this responsibility. I work exclusively for him and Bhai is always my first priority.