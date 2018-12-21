Migratory birds of Chilika not affected by avian influenza

Chilika: The fecal droppings and serum samples from migratory birds of Chilika have been tested negative of the presence of avian influenza virus or bird flu.

As bird flu scare gripped areas near the Chilika lake, authorities had collected excreta samples of the migratory birds from the Nalabana for laboratory tests.

The move came after the bird flu outbreak in Krushnaprasad block along the Chilika Lake in Puri district.

Chief district veterinary officer (CDVO) today informed the media persons that the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal examined the 42 migratory birds’ excreta sample sent to them and declared the reports as negative of avian influenza.

The CDVO also stated that the birds in Nalabana will be monitored for a month, while samples tests are scheduled to be conducted regularly.

Notably, an outbreak of avian influenza was confirmed from Puri’s Krushnaprasad block after samples collected from different poultry farms and the dead crows tested positive for the H5N1 virus a few days ago.

Culling drives to eliminate affected hens and poultry birds were also launched in the area as preventive measures.