Migrant worker dies after assault by contractors in Bolangir

Bolangir: A migrant labourer died on Wednesday while undergoing treatment after he was allegedly assaulted by his employers in Bolangir district.

The shocking incident took place at Dumberpadar village of Patnagarh in Bolangir district.

The victim, whose identity was not ascertained, died while undergoing treatment at Bolangir Medical College and Hospital.

The family members of the deceased lodged a complaint in this regard.

According to the family members, they had taken advance from a contractor for work. However, two persons beat up the victim for allegedly delaying the work.

He sustained critical injuries in the attack and was rushed to the Balasore Medical College and Hospital where he succumbed.