At midnight, WhatsApp crashed for 1 hour with New Year wishes

New Delhi: While everyone was busy making New Year resolutions and celebrating the end of another year, WhatsApp suffered a massive global outage.

At midnight, the popular messaging application stopped working for a lot of people around the world. A lot of people found unable to send New Year wishes to their friends and family, which created a lot of confusion and chaos.

The app stopped working for around 1 hour — approx from 12 AM to 1 AM (India time), however, services have now been restored and WhatsApp is working fine.

The reason behind the outage was possible because of heavy usage of the app to send in New Year greetings to family and friends. Users were able to send messages, but they were not getting delivered to the recipient, as it showed only one single grey tick and no blue tick even though the internet connection of both the sender and the receiver was working perfectly fine.