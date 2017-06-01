International

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen rolls out World’s largest Airplane

Pragativadi News Service
Paul Allen

San Francisco: Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen’s company Stratolaunch Systems literally rolled that plane out of its hangar in the Mojave Desert for the first time ever.

It’s called the Stratolaunch aircraf. The plane has a 385-foot wingspan, which makes it the largest in the world by that metric.

The Stratolaunch aircraft weighed in at 226,796 kilograms and has the world’s largest plane wingspan, measuring 385 feet, as per sources.

The aircraft is 238 feet from nose to end, and it is 50 feet from the ground to the tip of its vertical tail.

