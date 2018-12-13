Michael Cohen sentenced to three years in prison for campaign finance violations

New York: Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen was sentenced to three years of imprisonment Wednesday on multiple charges, including campaign finance violations for paying hush-money to two women who said had affairs with the US President.

Cohen, 52, was sentenced to 36 months in prison by the US District Court for the Southern District of New York.

US District Judge William Pauley also handed him an additional two months for the special counsel Robert Mueller’s charge. Mueller is investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election. This charge will be served concurrently with the US attorney’s New York office term.

In court, Cohen said he took “full responsibility” for his actions while working for Trump.

His sentence will be the longest thus far for anyone involved with the President or stemming from special counsel

Cohen has been ordered to surrender on March 6. The judge agreed to recommend Otisville prison, in upstate New York, as the prison where Cohen will serve his sentence.

Pauley described the crimes that Cohen had pleaded guilty to as “a veritable smorgasbord of fraudulent conduct” before announcing his sentence.

Cohen also said he was living in a “personal and mental” prison since he started working for Trump.

“This may seem hard to believe, but today is one of the most meaningful days of my life…I have been living in a personal and mental incarceration ever since the day that I accepted the offer to work for a real estate mogul whose business acumen that I deeply admired, he said.

Cohen’s attorney, Guy Petrillo, had sought leniency for his client, saying his “cooperation here should be viewed against a non-standard framework”.

The special counsel’s office “investigation is of utmost national significance, no less than seen 40 years ago in Watergate”.

In August, Cohen had pleaded guilty to charges of tax evasion, making false statements to a federally-insured bank, and campaign finance violations.

The payments included $130,000 to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels, which the government considers an illegal donation to Trump’s campaign since it was intended to improve his election chances.

The charges against Cohen also include paying money to the two women in 2016 “to suppress” their stories from publishing in media “so as to prevent it from influencing the election”.

“Cohen was able to arrange for the purchase of two stories so as to suppress them and prevent them from influencing the election,” the federal prosecutors had said.