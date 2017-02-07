MHA says 700 website hacking incidents in last three years

New Delhi : While the Modi Government is pushing for digitalization in the country the alarming scenario of website hacking has come to limelight after Ministry of Home Affairs revealing that about 700 websites have been illegally manipulated by hackers.

Only 199 of such cases have been reported from government websites in last year itself.

Speaking to a question in the parliament Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangram Ahir said as many as 8300 persons were arrested for hacking under sections of cyber crime in last three years.

Quoting sources from Indian Computer Emergency Response Team(Cert-in) the minister said 189 sites run and managed by NIC was manhandled by hackers during 2013. The figure rose to 155 in 2014 while in 2015 it further increased to 164.

The victim of cyber hacking also included the one of the most crucial Intel sensitive National Security Guard (NSG) website.