MHA orders snooping of digital trail

New Delhi: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued an order authorising 10 agencies unfettered access to your digital activity.

This order has virtually given license to the agencies to snoop.

They can intercept, monitor and decrypt any information generated, transmitted, received or stored in any computer.

Experts said this will completely jeopardize the digital life of people in the country.

According to the order, the subscriber or service provider will be bound to extend all facilities and technical assistance to the agencies.

If they defy the order then they will invite seven-year imprisonment along with a fine.

Sitaram Yechury in a statement on Twitter questioned why is every Indian being treated like a criminal?

The government is trying to snoop on every citizen. It is unconstitutional and in breach of the telephone tapping guidelines, he added.